Security guards prefer remaining on leave to work

With the return to economic activity, tours and trips are slowly returning, but tour organizers at educational institutions are having difficulty finding security guards and medics for trips as required by law.

For example, in recent days, staff from the Kfar Etzion field school have had difficulty locating security guards and medics for schools that have already registered for the activity.

Many young people who worked as security guards and medics on trips were sent on unpaid leave following the coronavirus rollout, but now, as hikes and trips return, they prefer to stay at home and enjoy the unemployment benefits they receive.

Sde Kfar Etzion School Deputy Director Amichai Noam explained: "At first it seemed like an isolated phenomenon, but when it comes to more and more schools, we realized that it is a challenge that threatens the return to routine activity. I spoke with the director of a company who described how he invested tens of thousands of shekels in training security guards and medics according to Education Ministry standards, and they are'ot interested in returning to work now."

Noam, together with other field schools, has been trying in recent days to contact various government contacts to find a solution that would encourage those security guards to return to work.