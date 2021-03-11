Merav Michaeli: 'Blue and White has finished its task'

MK Merav Michaeli, who chairs the Labor party, on Thursday responded to the polls showing that her party remains just above the electoral threshold.

In the interview with 103 FM Radio, Michaeli also spoke about the decision not to run together with the extreme left Meretz party.

Turning her wrath first to Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White party, Michaeli said: "Blue and White are also in a problematic situation. While Meretz is an important party and needs to pass the electoral threshold, Blue and White has completed its task, and it should let us move forward."

"The number one task that Benny Gantz and Blue and White had - they made big promises, didn't keep them, we can't trust them to keep promises."

Blue and White responded: "If we do not manage to replace [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu together, then in April he will achieve immunity and cancel his trial. Michaeli has forgotten who the rival is, and prefers to lie and harm her own camp. If the April plot succeeds, Michaeli and her lies will be responsible it."