Health Ministry: Percentage of positive coronavirus tests drops to 2.9%

Israel's Health Ministry on Thursday reported that 2,802 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Wednesday, out of 98,660 coronavirus test results received.

The new data puts Israel's positivity rate at 2.9%, and the infection coefficient at 0.85.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Israel has had 812,823 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 5,955 deaths from the virus.

The country currently has 36,712 active cases, 429 of whom are quarantined in coronavirus hotels.

Another 1,045 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, of them 645 in serious condition, 259 in critical condition, and 211 on ventilators.

A total of 5,072,725 Israelis have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 3,999,353 have received the second dose as well.