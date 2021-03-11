Watch: Reckless motorcyclist arrested after police chase

Jaffa police on Wednesday night noticed a motorcyclist, a resident of Umm al-Fahm in his twenties, who had committed a traffic offense, and asked him to stop at the side of the road.

The motorcyclist refused and started driving recklessly, crossing many intersections around the city as the traffic lights turned red light as he rode on.

The police units of the Jaffa station who chased after him managed a few minutes later to block his escape route on the motorcycle and arrested him for questioning at the station.

At the end of a hearing before a police officer, the rider's license was revoked and the motorcycle was disabled for a period of 30 days. In addition, a summons to court was registered for the offenses the rider committed.