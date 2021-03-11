Report: PM UAE visit 'delayed' because Jordan hasn't approved route

Israeli officials say Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's trip to United Arab Emirates (UAE) "is delayed" because Jordan has not approved the flight route, Channel 13 reported.

The officials cited say it might be connected to the cancellation of Jordan's Crown Prince's visit to the Temple Mount Wednesday due to an argument over security arrangements.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Netanyahu would fly to Abu Dhabi Thursday, marking the first time an Israeli premier has visited the United Arab Emirates.

During his visit to the UAE, Netanyahu was slated to meet with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Kan News reported Wednesday that Netanyahu may have been planning to meet with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to the United Arab Emirates.