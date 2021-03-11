Kinneret authority warns of undertow danger pulling to heart of lake

The level of the Sea of Galilee has risen by one centimeter in the last day and this morning stands at 209 meters and 23.5 centimeters below sea level.

The Kinneret Cities Association stated that the current level is only 43.5 centimeters lower than the upper red line marking a full Kinneret.

Meanwhile, the authority warns those who spend time and vacations on the shores of the lake of unusual weather expected today and tomorrow.

"From evening Thursday until Friday afternoon, a strong westerly wind with gusts up to 65 km/h is expected," they said in a statement.

"Hikers, and beach vacationers, as well as sailors, are asked to exercise extra caution, due to the danger of drifting into the depths of the lake, especially with buoyancy aids," they added.