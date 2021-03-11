Aryeh Deri: 'Lapid won't let Bennett or Sa'ar be prime minister - not even for a month'

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who chairs the Shas party, told Israel Hayom that at the end of the day, he believes Yamina chair MK Naftali Bennett and New Hope chair Gideon Sa'ar will agree to sit under Israeli Prime MInister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"Bennett will sit with us, and afterwards Sa'ar will too, and his party will join. There are no ideological differences between us. It's inconceivable that two parties which belong to the right-wing camp, to the nationalist public, will torpedo a right-wing government," he said.

Regarding the possibility that MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) will form a government with Sa'ar and Bennett, Deri said: "There isn't a percentage in the world in which Lapid will allow Sa'ar or Bennett to be prime minister - not even for a month."

"He will head the large party, he will be two or more times larger than them, and both of them together won't have his number [of seats]. He will hold elections before allowing them [to be prime minister]. For sure."

He added that "there is a not insignificant chance that Shas will end up with more Knesset seats than Bennett and Sa'ar."

Regarding the rotation deal under which Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) would have become prime minister had the coalition not dissolved, Deri said: "I am a Jew and I believe that everything that happens in this world is all from G-d. Now, when I see the people in question, it could be that it's a good thing that the rotation did not happen. They are good people but not everyone can be prime minister."

The one person in politics who angers Deri is Yisrael Beytenu's chairman, MK Avigdor Liberman.

"There is no forgiveness for what Liberman has done on the issue of haredim. Not in this world, and not in the next world," Deri said, adding that his own biggest mistake in life was "the friendship with Avigdor Liberman."