The Golden Calf is alive and kicking

The weekly Torah reading for Jews this past Sabbath was Exodus 30:11-34:35. Chapter Ki Tisa discusses the ‘taking of the census’. It describes G-d’s commandment to Moses to collect a half-shekel of silver from every adult male to finance the elaborate construction of the Tabernacle, where the stone tablets of the Ten Commandments were to be placed in the Holy of Holies. This chapter, however, is doubly important, for it includes the telling of the story of the Golden Calf.

When Moses ascended Mount Sinai to receive G-d’s Ten Commandments, he left his people camped below for 40 days. In his absence, the people grew restless and anxious, fearing that their great leader, Moses, would not return. Evoking the pagan Egyptian culture from which they had escaped only a short year earlier, they demanded that Moses’s brother and High Priest, Aaron, create a Golden Calf for them to worship. Aaron stalled as long as he could, but finally relented, collecting golden jewelry from the willing people, and melting it to create the blasphemous Golden Calf. When Moses descended from the mountain with the tablets, and saw the golden calf and the abominations surrounding it, he ordered the idol to be pulverized and poured into the well. He then ordered the entire multitude to drink the water in disgrace and shame.

Why is that event relevant today? What is its significance for us today? The Torah does not greatly elaborate. So we at Save The West (STW) offer this analysis of what happened 3,300 years ago and the important lessons that we must learn from it.

1) People expect to be led by competent and legitimate leaders and can become distraught and even unmanageable when there is a sudden leadership vacuum.

2) Unscrupulous lower-level political officials can take advantage of vulnerable times to gain power from a legitimate but absent political leader.

3) Unscrupulous powerful religious leaders can take advantage of perilous times and replace the religious leadership. They can even disrupt the people’s ideology by seeking to redefine G-d and the divine rule of law, as summarized in the Ten Commandments, and fully expressed in the Torah.

So, what is the significance and relevance of this occurrence for today? Judeo-Christian America is held together by the laws and wisdom of the Torah or Old Testament and the Christian New Testament. Their profound influences, together with important classical philosophical writings, brought about the creation of the U. S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. These documents and philosophies created the laws and morality that are the foundations for the most successful country in the history of the world. This is why these documents, in particular, and Christians, Jews, and all loyal Americans, in general, are under attack today by the communists, socialists, and anarchists on the one hand, and the Islamists on the other.

iStock Bypassing democracy

These groups want to destroy our culture and take over as absolute rulers. However, today, as was already established in Moses’ and Aaron’s time, 3,300 years ago, the people are ruled by secular and religious laws. Both the rulers and the people are theoretically expected to obey, and be given equal protection under the law. We call it “the rule of law“.

These potential dictators are, therefore, determined to eliminate both religious and secular laws, erase history, intimidate loyal Americans through illegal Maoist ‘woke’ pressures and boycott. Simultaneously, they dictate new de-facto laws, redefine cultural and religious beliefs, so they can impose their Marxist and Islamist ‘laws’, false narratives, and immorality, just as those who strived to replace The Ten Commandments and Moses with the Golden Calf.

So here we are 3,300 years later, hopefully temporarily, governed by today’s immoral forces, as during the time of the Golden Calf. How little human nature has changed over 3,300 years!

Threat Analyst Ken Abramowitz is author of “The Multifront War.” He is the founder of SaveTheWest.com and General Partner and co-founder of worldwide healthcare venture capital fund.NGN Capital. He serves on the boards of Friends of Likud, ZOA, CAMERA, Americans for a Safe Israel, The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), and Bible Lands Museum.