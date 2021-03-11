All together now: Build for me a sanctuary!

G-d and Israel are back on the same page, following the debacle of the golden calf, as Moshe calls the nation together, and every man and woman steps forth to make an offering of themselves, their possessions, their skills, their time to make for G-d His dream house - the Tabernacle in the desert - where His Presence will rest as He dwells among His people.

And it all comes together on Rosh Chodesh Nisan - the new month of Nisan - one year to the day that Israel received her first commandment, while still in Egypt, to declare the new moon, an earth shaking event, which we celebrate this Shabbat by reading Parashat HaChodesh.