Yesh Atid MK: We don't work for Netanyahu

MK Meir Cohen, who is in the number 3 spot on the Yesh Atid Knesset slate, on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, after Netanyahu declared that he would only accept Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid’s invitation to a debate if Lapid openly declares that he sees himself as a candidate for Prime Minister.

"We do not work for Binyamin Netanyahu," Cohen said in an interview with Radio 103FM. "He will not dictate to us what we say and what we do not. We invited him to a debate, if he wants to come, let him come. He is welcome to do so."

"In this election campaign, it is important to show a little modesty. We saw what happened to our friend Ron Huldai, who is the best mayor in the world, but decided that only he can and others cannot, that he’s the only hope. What interests the public is what kind of government will be here tomorrow. We want to build a sane, liberal and good government that works for the people," he added.

Cohen later was asked about the possibility that Yair Lapid will serve as the next Prime Minister of the State of Israel.

"Lapid said that the state should be put before any personal considerations. I wish everyone would say that, and we would not hear people with ten seats saying that only they can be Prime Minister. The public is tired of that, we want to form a government, I think Yair is worthy, and I very much hope that there will be a situation after the election where we can form a government under his leadership. We must first see what the results of the elections will be."