Roger Waters to Stevie Wonder: Don't accept Israeli prize

Former Pink Floyd bassist and notorious anti-Israel activist Roger Waters called on legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder to refuse to accept the Wolf Prize, because it is granted in Israel.

Wonder was named last month as one of the recipients of the award “for his tremendous contribution to music and society enriching the lives of entire generations of music lovers”.

In a video Waters posted to Twitter on Tuesday, he reminded Wonder that several years ago, he canceled a concert for a group that raised money for the IDF and called on him to stand up against the "apartheid regime" again.

"I know you're not going to accept this Wolf Prize, and neither you should. This is an apartheid regime. This is Israel. You will be whitewashing them beyond all belief if you accept the Wolf Prize," Waters said.

He praised Wonder for his decision in 2012, claiming the money would have otherwise been used by the IDF to "go out and murder more innocent Palestinians with impunity."

Waters is notorious for his support for BDS and for his anti-Israel statements and actions.

The rock artist has verbally attacked and pressured many artists who chose to perform in Israel over the last several years.

Waters has in the past compared Israel to Nazi Germany and released a giant balloon pig bearing the Star of David during a concert in Belgium. Concert-goers said the Jewish star was among several symbols representing various corporations and fascist movements.

Earlier this year, he called Zionism an “ugly stain” that must be removed.

In defense of his actions, Waters argues that BDS “isn’t about music – it’s about human rights.”