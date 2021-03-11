House approves Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package in a partisan 220-211 vote.

No Republican lawmakers backed the legislation and just one Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden from Maine, opposed the measure, according to The Hill.

Biden has said he will sign the measure as soon as it reaches his desk, with the White House saying he's expected to sign it on Friday.

The legislation was approved amid a wave of good news on the economy and the battle against the coronavirus. Nearly 20 percent of the country's population has now had at least one dose of a vaccine.

Biden has said the US will have enough vaccine for every U.S. adult by the end of May, and Democrats are hoping the new relief will give them a boost as they seek to show voters they can govern.

Republicans argue the use of a process dodging the filibuster shows Biden wasn't serious about bringing unity, and House GOP lawmakers on Wednesday warned of the bill's total cost.

As part of the package, the income eligibility for stimulus checks has been lowered. Individuals making $75,000 or less will still qualify for the full $1,400, but the payments will phase out for people making up to $80,000. Under the two previous rounds of stimulus checks, individuals making between $75,000 and $100,000 were still eligible for partial payments.

The package increases the child tax credit to $3,000 per child, or $3,600 for children under the age of six. Expansion of the child tax credit only runs into next year, meaning that Congress would have to renew it.

The $1.9 trillion legislation also includes funding for a vast array of efforts to contain the pandemic and provide aid for entities hit hardest by virus-imposed lifestyle changes.