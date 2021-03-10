Schools to reopen in cities defined as 'orange'

The Coronavirus Cabinet on Wednesday evening approved in a telephone vote the opening of studies in cities defined as “orange”, as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

Following the decision, the list of localities will be updated in accordance with the traffic light plan so that it will be possible to open educational institutions in all cities defined as green, yellow and orange.

Localities where schools are now open but whose color has changed to red will be able to operate the education systems until the end of this week. The education system in those localities will be closed as of Sunday.

In institutions in these cities that have turned red, where more than 60 percent of the students have had a coronavirus test once a week, studies will continue to operate even though the city has turned red.

It was also decided that in educational institutions throughout the country, in which 90% of students in the 11th and 12th grades are vaccinated or recoverees, it will be possible to return to schools as usual.

In localities defined as red where the entire education system is closed, schools can reopen in educational institutions where there are 75% recoverees or vaccinated in the 11th and 12th grades.

Education Minister Yoav Galant and the head of the Federation of Local Authorities Haim Bibas earlier called to open the educational institutions in Israel completely as of Sunday and shorten the isolation period for students exposed to coronavirus carriers.