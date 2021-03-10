Poll: Yamina 13 seats, New Hope 11

A poll by the Midgam Institute conducted for Channel 12 shows that if the elections were held today, the Likud party would have 28 seats and the Yesh Atid party 19.

The Yamina party comes in third with 13 seats in the next Knesset and New Hope gets 11. The Joint List gets 9 seats, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Yisrael Beiteinu 7 and Labor 6.

On the verge of the electoral threshold are three parties: Blue and White with 4 seats, the Religious Zionist party with 4 seats and Meretz with 4.

The Ra'am party is close to the threshold but does not pass it and behind it is the Economic party which also does not pass.

The bloc of Netanyahu supporters that includes the Yamina party wins 60 seats according to the poll. The question of eligibility for prime minister saw 35% support for Netanyahu, Yair Lapid with 20%, Gideon Saar 12% and Naftali Bennett 10%.