Pompeo: Our different hypothesis for Mideast peace was proven right

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to i24NEWS about the Trump Administration's Middle East policy and his future plans.

"We were working all across the world to help Israel and to help those countries bridge any gaps that they had, to make the case for why the right thing to do was to join the Abraham Accords or something like it, something which allowed those countries to recognize Israel as an economic partner, a security partner, a diplomatic partner. I'm very confident that the direction of travel is right. These accords were indeed historic," Pompeo said.

"I hope that the American administration that's now in power will continue to put forth a series of policies from the United States which won't be an impediment to these countries connecting with Israel," he added.

He said that the Trump Administration had different views about the nature of the Middle East from previous administrations and the current Biden Administration.

"I think we have shared objectives, but they go about another fundamentally different way and they have a different hypothesis. Their hypothesis is always - the Obama administration's was and it looks like the Biden administration's is, too - their hypothesis is that somehow the conflict between Israel and Palestinians is a veto and until that is resolved that nothing can happen. We proved that wrong. We proved that in fact, we're happy to continue to work to make the lives of the Palestinian people better. That's a good thing. Everyone wants that, but we're not going to allow the Palestinian Authority to continue to conduct its terror campaign, to continue to undermine any hopes for peace and just frankly say no to everything, and so we went about building out stability in the region for creating partnerships and alliances, and when you take an approach that is different, when you say we're going to give them the veto and then we are ultimately going to go enter into some form of agreement with the world's largest state sponsor of terror - the regime in Iran - that presents real risk to the region, and then countries in that region will feel compelled to act differently with respect not only to the relationship with the United States but their relationship with each other and with Israel," he said.

When asked if he was considering a presidential run, Pompeo responded that such a move was a "long ways off. I'm going to stay in the fight for the things that I worked on that you described during this interview - I care about deeply. I'm going to stay hard at them. We'll see what the world brings in 2022 and beyond."