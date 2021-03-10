US daily COVID death toll below 1,000 for first time in months

The daily death toll in the US from the coronavirus dropped below 1,000 for the first time in over three months, according to a report by Johns Hopkins University.

The 24-hour death toll fell to 749, down from a height of 4,473 on January 12. The last time a daily death toll below 1,000 was reported was on November 29, when 822 people died from the virus.

The encouraging numbers come as the US has administered 93 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to its citizens and 18.4% of its population has received at least one dose so far, according to data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The US is currently providing over 2 million vaccine shots a day.

On Monday, the CDC announced new guidelines under which fully vaccinated people can visit with other fully vaccinated people in small gatherings indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.