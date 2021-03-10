Report: Netanyahu may meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in UAE

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu may meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to the United Arab Emirates Thursday, Kan News reported.

Prime Minister Netanyahu will leave for Abu Dhabi tomorrow, where he will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. According to the report, “advanced contacts” are underway to meet with the Saudi prince as well.

Walla political correspondent Barak Ravid reported earlier Wednesday that Netanyahu sent Mossad chief Yossi Cohen to pressure the leaders of the United Arab Emirates to host him before the Knesset elections later this month. The UAE has reportedly sought to delay the visit until after the election to avoid the appearance of favoring Netanyahu over other candidates.

Netanyahu first met Prince Mohammed bin Salman in November when he flew to Saudi Arabia. Israel and Saudi Arabia have developed behind the scenes ties in recent years in light of the mutual threat posed to both countries by Iran.