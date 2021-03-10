Diplomats to cast votes for Knesset tomorrow

Israeli diplomats stationed abroad will cast their votes for the 24th Knesset tomorrow, the Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday. The elections will be held in 99 Israeli delegations around the world, with approximately 4,000 voters eligible to participate.

The first to vote will be Israel's ambassador to Wellington, the capital of New Zealand, Ran Yaakoby, at 10 PM tonight Israel time. The last to vote will be the Israeli delegation in San Francisco, California at 6 PM Friday Israel time.

This year, for the first time, Israeli diplomats in the United Arab Emirates and Morocco will be able to vote.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi will host the Chairman of the Central Election Commission, the Justice Uzi Vogelman and the Civil Service Commissioner, Professor Daniel Hershkovitz in the Foreign Ministry situation room. During the visit, which will take place tomorrow, March 11 at 11:00, Israelis and will talk to some of the polling station managers in the various countries.

The holding of the elections in so many missions across the world is made possible thanks to the wide recruitment of Foreign Ministry employees. In this framework, the office's situation room will be operated in a special format on Election Day - for the management and control of the election process.

The elections for the 24th Knesset will be held in Israel on March 23.