Singapore man arrested after plotting knife attack on Jews leaving synagogue

A 20 year old man who planned a knife terror attack on Jews at a synagogue in Singapore has been detained, The Straits Times reported.

The man, identified as Amirull Ali, was a full-time national serviceman in the Singapore Armed Forces at the time of his arrest in February.

He had reportedly planned to attack three Jewish men as they left a synagogue in downtown Singapore following Shabbat prayers.

According to Singapore's Internal Security Department, Amirull had targeted the men "on the assumption that they would have served national service in Israel and hence carried out alleged atrocities against the Palestinians.”

However, despite making at least two reconnaissance trips, according to Channel News Asia, Ali ultimately shelved his plan, concerned he would not become a martyr if captured and sentence to death after the attack.

At the same time, reports said that Ali had planned to travel to Gaza to fight against Israel alongside terror groups located there.

Jewish Agency Chairman Yitzhak Herzog responded: "Today it was revealed that a serious attack on a synagogue in Singapore was thwarted a month ago.

"An attempted attack on a school in Marseille was thwarted on Friday. I call on world leaders to understand that anti-Semitism may erupt as the movement restrictions in the world are lifted and to order the security forces in their countries to increase vigilance. The Jewish Agency will continue to work for the security of the communities as much as possible."