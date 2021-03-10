Women's Torah educator: Feminism empowers us for God

Arutz Sheva had an opportunity to talk to Rabbanit Malka Bina, founder and director of MaTaN, a learning institution for women's Torah study, where mostly religious Zionist women spend time learning Talmud, the Tanakh, and Jewish Law. Rabbanit Bina happens to be this year's recipient of the prestigious "Yekir Yerushalayim" - or "Award of Jerusalem," which she will be presented on Jerusalem Day.

Asked about the concept of modern feminism, Rabbanit Bina says, "[This is] feminism for the right reasons. When you want to bring more Torah and good deeds into the world, feminism is the [correct term]. We want to be good women for God, for our community...not just be strong women because it's important for women to be as strong as a man."

On the subject of Talmud study for women, the Rabbanit points out her organization never goes out of its way to push its agenda on haredi segments of society not likely to receive it with outstretched arms.

"Anyone's welcome to come, but we don't have recruitment campaigns in (haredi parts of Jerusalem) like Geula and Me'ah Shearim.

Classes are available in both Hebrew and English. "When we started out, all our classes were in Hebrew," says Rabbanit Bina. "We offer many adult education courses in English for women interested in continuing their Torah learning and not having to miss out on anything important," she points out.

Rabbanit Bina says COVID has allowed thousands of active learners from around the world to take part in various activities at MaTaN. "Whereas before, you could have 100-150 people in an auditorium, now you can have a thousand from all over the world participating," she stresses.

Asked how she feels about the upcoming award, Rabbanit Bina says she's grateful to live in a country "where heads of local government understand the importance of Torah learning, and how much it adds to the community."

MaTaN will continue providing online lectures and in-person learning programs after the Coronavirus crisis is behind us. Rabbanit Bina hopes more women are drawn to the Torah side of feminism somewhat lost on today's "progressive" society.