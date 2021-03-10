Grandson born to Ari Fuld

A circumcision ceremony was held Wednesday morning for the grandson of the late Ari Fuld, an American-Israeli activist and father of four who was stabbed to death in a terrorist attack in Gush Etzion in September 2018.

The eight-day-old baby, born to Fuld's daughter, Tamar, and her husband, Micha, was named Ari Oz.

Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich tweeted: "In thy blood, live . This is the little one who will be big. Ari Oz, the grandson of the hero of Israel, Ari Fuld. You're invited to get emotional and shed a tear with the wonderful Fuld family."

Yamina chief Naftali Bennett also offered his congratulations to the Fuld family, saying: "Tamar, the daughter of the hero of Israel Ari Fuld, who was murdered by a terrorist, has had a son. Israel will celebrate. Against our murderous enemies who spread death, we love life."