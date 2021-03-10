Moshe Ya'alon backs Yair Lapid's run for prime minister: 'He is worthy'

For the first time since the Knesset dissolved, Telem party leader MK Moshe Ya'alon expressed support for MK Yair Lapid's run for prime minister.

In the 2020 elections, Ya'alon and Lapid's parties ran together as part of the joint "Blue and White" list. In January 2021, Ya'alon announced that his party would split from Lapid's.

In February, Ya'alon announced his decision to drop out of the race.

"He is worthy of being prime minister," Ya'alon told the Knesset Channel, referring to Lapid. "In principle, I support him."

Ya'alon added that he is not ruling out running in fifth elections, if the Knesset fails to form a coalition after the March 2021 elections.