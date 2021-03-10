MK Moshe Arbel: 'We'll support PM Netanyahu until the very end'

The Sephardic-haredi Shas party is not ruling out a term in the opposition, party MK Moshe Arbel said.

"Serving the country from the opposition is not a bad word - we've done it in the past," he told Kan News.

"We are going to support [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu until the end, even if it means sitting in the opposition. We will not support [Yamina Chairman MK Naftali] Bennett, [New Hope Chairman Gideon] Sa'ar, or anyone else.

"Usually, ahead of elections, politicians do everything to get elected, and after that do everything they can to govern. The statement that we are supporting Netanyahu has value.

"I am building on the assumption that [Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair] Lapid is not lying to his voters - [and] his promises are in complete opposition to our basic principles."