MDA vaccinates PA workers in Judea & Samaria industrial zones

Following the completion of the successful pilot last week, in which about 700 Palestinian Arab laborers were vaccinated at the Ephraim Gate crossing, yesterday Magen David Adom teams led by the Ministry of Health, the COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories), the Civil Administration, the IDF Central Command, and the Ministry of Defense started a vaccination project of Palestinian laborers with employment permits in Israel at the crossings.

As of yesterday (Tuesday), MDA medics and paramedics vaccinated Palestinian Arab laborers with work permits in Israel, also in the industrial areas of Judea and Samaria.

From the beginning of the pilot until today, MDA teams have vaccinated about 18,000 Palestinian laborers and the vaccination project in the crossings and industrial areas will continue until the end of next week (18.3).