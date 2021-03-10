20 lone soldiers from one yeshiva enlist in the IDF

The March draft is in progress and among the many soldiers who received their uniforms today were also twenty students of the Lev HaTorah Hesder Yeshiva in Beit Shemesh, who are enlisting as lone soldiers. The students joined the army through "Lev LaChayal", a unique program run by the yeshiva where young men come for a year and a half of Torah study in Israel, and enlist in the IDF in the middle of their second year as part of the Hesder track.

During their stay at the yeshiva, students are prepared physically, spiritually and mentally for their military service. Also, due to their special lone solider status they receive extra assistance from the national Hesder Association helping them navigate much of the army bureaucracy . During their military service, the yeshiva continues to care for the students handling all of the logistics for them, visiting them on their military bases and providing them with special programming when they return to yeshiva for shabbatot. The yeshiva runs two lone soldier homes staffed by two yeshiva alumni who were once lone soldiers themselves; along with their wives these families take care of their many needs including hosting them for meals on Shabbat and chagim.

These twenty soldiers who received their uniforms today, will be drafting into various units including Combat engineering, the Armored Corps and the Paratroopers. These are students who came to Israel from Canada, England and a variety of states in the US such as New York, Los Angeles, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Kansas and more.

"It is an amazing honor for us to have 20 students from Yeshivat Lev HaTorah who chose to join the IDF after a year and a half of studying in yeshiva in Eretz Israel," says Rabbi Dudi Winkler, Ram and director of the Lev LaChayal program at Yeshivat Lev HaTorah. "Despite all the difficulties and uncertainties this year, the many closures and quarantines and countless challenges in organizing the program, the "Lev LaChayal" participants are now in their final stages before the upcoming draft. We are so proud of them, especially considering the long journey they have gone through. We will continue to bet there for them throughout their military service and we will make sure that the yeshiva will continue to be their home here in the Land of Israel. We wish them much bracha v'hatzlacha, may they go from strength to strength and continue to be a source of pride for their families and the Jewish People".