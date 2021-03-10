Flights to four more destinations may be approved

Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) has instructed professionals in her office to coordinate with Health Ministry and Foreign Ministry officials regarding the addition of four more destinations from which planes can fly to Tel Aviv and back.

It is expected that flights to and from Athens, Rome, Moscow, and Addis Ababa will be approved. At this point, approval for these flights will be one-time only, but if necessary additional flights are expected to be approved as well.

The new destinations are in addition to those already approved by the government and Coronavirus Cabinet. Currently, there are daily flights from Frankfurt, London, Paris, Kiev, and New York, and flights as necessary from Hong Kong and Toronto.

All of the flights approved maintain the limit of no more than 3,000 total arrivals daily, as per the guidelines approved by the government.