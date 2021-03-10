Turkey sentences five men to jail over 2016 murder of Russian ambassador

A Turkish court on Tuesday sentenced five men to life in jail for the 2016 murder of the Russian ambassador to Turkey, AFP reports.

Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov was 62 when he was gunned down by 22-year-old Turkish police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at a photo exhibition in Ankara.

The gunman shouted "Allahu akbar" and "Don't forget Aleppo" in reference to the Syrian city that President Bashar Al-Assad's forces obliterated with Russian backing at the height of the Syrian civil war.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the time called Karlov's murder a "provocation especially aimed at disrupting the normalization process of Turkey-Russia relations".

The Russian foreign ministry said it received news of the convictions with "satisfaction".

Turkish media reports said the suspects were convicted of aiding and abetting the gunman.

Russia and Turkey have been at odds in recent years, as Russia supports Assad in the civil war while Turkey supports the rebels trying to oust him.

Tensions over Syria dominated Ankara's relations with Moscow during Karlov's term as ambassador, especially when Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Turkish-Syrian border in November 2015.

In response, Russia issued vast sanctions on Turkey, dealing the country serious financial damage.

However, Ankara and Moscow have been working closely since a 2016 reconciliation deal which ended the crisis.