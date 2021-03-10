Sa'ar: Bibi, what are you afraid of? Come to a debate

Gideon Sa’ar, chairman of the New Hope party, on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to hold a debate with him ahead of the Knesset elections.

Earlier, Netanyahu said in an interview with Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) that he would consider a debate with Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, if he announces that he sees himself as a candidate for Prime Minister.

"I am definitely ready to consider a debate with Yair Lapid the moment he decides to stop hiding behind Bennett and Gideon and tell the truth: he is running for Prime Minister," Netanyahu said.

"While we are getting out of the coronavirus and must rehabilitate our economy, we need to decide who the next Prime Minister will be - Lapid or Netanyahu," he added.

Moments later, Sa’ar tweeted, "Bibi, do not hide behind Lapid. What are you afraid of? Come to a debate."