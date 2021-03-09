Netanyahu: 'With God's help, we'll vaccinate all adults'
After Israel reached 5 million vaccinations on Monday, PM Netanyahu says he hopes entire adult population gets jab by April's end.
Netanyahu and Edelstein at 5-millionth vaccination
No credit
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYNetanyahu: 'With God's help, we'll vaccinate all adults'
Netanyahu: 'With God's help, we'll vaccinate all adults'
After Israel reached 5 million vaccinations on Monday, PM Netanyahu says he hopes entire adult population gets jab by April's end.
Netanyahu and Edelstein at 5-millionth vaccination
No credit
top