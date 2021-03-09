15-year-old boy killed in Jaljulia

A 15-year-old boy was shot dead this evening (Tuesday) and another 12-year-old boy was injured in a shooting incident that took place in the village of Jaljulia in the Triangle, east of the city of Kfar Saba.

MDA staff evacuated the two to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba while carrying out life-saving operations, but the 15-year-old boy was eventually pronounced dead.

A senior MDA paramedic, Atef Salem, said: "When we arrived at the scene, there was a great commotion. The two wounded were lying on the road with gunshot wounds."

"We immediately began life-saving medical treatment that included stopping bleeding and performing resuscitation on a young man who was without a pulse and without breathing. We quickly admitted them to the intensive care unit and evacuated them to the hospital while continuing life-saving operations," he added.

Police said an investigation had been opened.