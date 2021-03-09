Poll: Netanyahu rises while Sa'ar plummets

A new poll conducted by Prof. Camille Fox and published tonight on Channel 13 News shows that if the elections were held today, the Likud party would be the largest party in the Knesset with 29 seats.

The Yesh Atid party would place second, rising to 20 seats, while the Yamina party would finish third with 11 seats.

The New Hope party led by Gideon Sa'ar sees a decline from previous polls, falling to just nine seats. The Joint Arab List would receive eight seats.

The Yisrael Beyteinu and United Torah Judaism parties would receive seven seats each, while the Shas party would fall to just six seats.

The Labor party would receive six seats as well, while the Religious Zionism party would receive five seats.

Blue and White, Meretz, and Raam would receive four seats each.