Live: Netanyahu gives international town hall on challenges faced by Israel today

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu sat down Tuesday evening with with journalist Lahav Harkov at a Tel Aviv International Salon Townhall to discuss the challenges Israel currently faces, including the fight against the coronavirus and the Iranian threat.

"I think Israel is coming out in a remarkable way with the green passport, ahead of any other country in the world. And we're gonna have mutual exchanges with countries. We already have several countries coming here. We're gonna exchange Green Passports. I think that's coming very soon," he said.

"Within a few weeks we're going to finish inoculating the whole adult population of Israel, and we'll have reciprocal arrangements with the United States," Netanyahu delcared.