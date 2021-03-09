Bennet: We will replace Netanyahu from within the right

Yamina chairman MK Naftaki Bennett toured Rishon Letzion Tuesday and addressed a recent poll which shows his party rising above Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party.

"Yesterday we passed Sa'ar's party and today we are the second largest party on the right," said Bennett. "To bring about change, everyone needs to concentrate their efforts on Yamina with the letter 'bet.'"

"We will lead change, replace Netanyahu from within the right, and lead a government that cares about its citizens," he added. "That's all."

The poll, which was conducted by Panels Politics for 103FM Radio shows that if the elections were held today, the Likud party would be the largest party with 28 Knesset seats. The Yesh Atid party would be second with 20 seats.

The Yamina party would be third, receiving 12 seats and surpassing the New Hope party in the polls for the first time. The New Hope party would receive 11 seats.

The Joint Arab List weakens to eight seats. Shas and Yisrael Beyteinu would also receive eight seats each. United Torah Judaism and Labor would receive six seats each.

The Blue and White party would receive five seats, while Meretz and Religious Zionism would receive four seats each.

According to the poll, the Likud would face great difficulty in forming a coalition as even with the participation of Yamina the pro-Netanyahu bloc would only have 58 seats, three less than the 61 needed to form a coalition.