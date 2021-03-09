Migrant children illegally entering the US: Biden 'invited' us
Migrant children taking 'one of the most dangerous routes to America' believe Pres. Biden is inviting them to cross the border.
migrant child
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaMigrant children illegally entering the US: Biden 'invited' us
Migrant children illegally entering the US: Biden 'invited' us
Migrant children taking 'one of the most dangerous routes to America' believe Pres. Biden is inviting them to cross the border.
migrant child
iStock
top