UK: Emergency meetings at the Royal Palace

Prince Harry and wife Megan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey continues to stir up controversy in the UK.

The BBC reported that the heads of the royal family had convened emergency meetings with their advisory teams in order to decide on a response to the interview and accusations leveled against them by the couple, including racism regarding their son Archie's skin color.

Although the couple stressed that "the Queen and her husband Philip were not involved in the racist discourse", the accusations leveled against the royal family have been a source of great embarrassment.

US President Biden's spokeswoman also referred to the interview with the couple currently living in the U.S., saying "the president will praise anyone who has the courage to talk about mental health issues."

11.1 million people watched a two-hour interview that prompted British Labor leaders to demand an investigation into possible racism in the royal palace.

Another respondent to the interview is Megan Markle's father, Thomas, who referred to his daughter's remarks that "she felt betrayed by his pre-wedding behavior with Harry in 2018." Thomas Merkel told the Good Morning UK show that he apologized to his daughter for the stated behavior, including a deal he signed with a paparazzi photographer to photograph the ceremony. "I am very disappointed with this. I have apologized for what happened at least a hundred times," Markle said.

He also rejected allegations that the royal family treated his daughter with racism and said the question regarding Archie's skin color "was just stupid".

Thomas attacked Prince Harry and said that "we are all wrong, but I have never dressed like Hitler, as Harry did". He also added that he would be happy to meet his daughter whenever she agrees to it. "I am available whenever we can meet. I would love to meet. I would definitely like to see my grandson," he remarked.