Video by PragerU.
Former Antifa member: Most people join out of ignorance
An angry, bitter, and unhappy young man looking to 'fight back' against 'the system' tells the inside story behind Antifa.
Tags: Antifa Prager University
antifa
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaFormer Antifa member: Most people join out of ignorance
Former Antifa member: Most people join out of ignorance
An angry, bitter, and unhappy young man looking to 'fight back' against 'the system' tells the inside story behind Antifa.
Tags: Antifa Prager University
antifa
iStock
Video by PragerU.
top