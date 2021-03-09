Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis: 'We're working on a new plan for schools'

The Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee on Tuesday met to discuss the third stage of reopening Israel's economy, and how schools are operating during the pandemic.

At the meeting, Head of Public Health Services, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, said that her office is working to completely solve the issue of schools' operation during the coronavirus pandemic, by creating an alternative to the "Traffic Light" plan, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

"We see that the Traffic Light plan is problematic, because it changes quickly and does not allow stability for parents to plan ahead," Dr. Alroy-Preis said. "On the one hand, we want an updated Traffic Light plan, and on the other hand, we want to give the system time to prepare, and also time to appeal to municipal leaders. We still have not found a good system, and there's a feeling that regardless, we need a system for safe classrooms, unconnected to the Traffic Light [system]."

With regards to the reopening itself, she said: "The purpose of the Green Passport is to create places in which the chance of infection is lower, and thus allow entry to more people and allow the economy to function normally. "

"We are advancing the use of expedited tests, and we need to see how the various sources testing it report to us regarding the positive tests, which are highly likely to cause infection. Yesterday, we held a professional discussion regarding how to handle positive cases, and I hope that within two weeks, we will be able to use these as part of the Green Passport plan."