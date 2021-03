Watch: Thai PM sprays journalists with hand sanitizer after being asked hard question Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed hand sanitizer at journalists to avert answering questions on the latest cabinet reshuffle. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

