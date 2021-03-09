Baby suspected of ingesting drugs

A baby from the city of Lod in central Israel on Tuesday was hospitalized in Assaf Harofeh Medical Center in serious condition, and the suspicion is that she ingested a drug, Israel Hayom reported.

The infant's parents brought her into the emergency room conscious and in serious but stable condition, and police have begun investigating the matter.

The investigation began after the hospital reported - as per protocol - concerns about the details of the infant's condition upon arrival in the hospital. Initial tests conducted while staff stabilized her condition, as well as a conversation with her parents, showed that the infant had ingested a mixture of several types of drugs.

The baby's condition has since improved, and is now defined as moderate.

According to a source in the police, it has been confirmed that someone living in the infant's home used drugs. It is suspected that the drugs were left unsupervised, and therefore an investigation was opened.

Police have ordered that the child's father be detained for interrogation.