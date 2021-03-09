A Health Ministry employee helped forge Green Passports, News 13 reported.

According to the report, the employee helped one of the Telegram groups offering "Green Passport" forgeries, and apparently aided members in forging Green Passports.

The information came out after Telegram messages were identified as discussing the forgeries. After the person was identified, a police complaint was filed against him.

Israel offers "Green Passports" to recovered coronavirus patients and to those who are at least two weeks after their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The "passports" allow entry to various public venues, as well as providing an exemption from quarantine.

Last month, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) said he was aware of the possibility that "Green Passports" would be forged and warned against the attempts.

"We are aware that it is possible to forge vaccine certificates," he said then. "I want to say this: Anyone who thinks this is a children's game and prints out a vaccine certificate for himself will eventually be caught, and his entertainment will end in jail time.