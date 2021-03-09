Suspected murder in South Tel Aviv: Foreign national arrested

A man was found dead in his apartment in Tel Aviv Tuesday morning, apparently the victim of murder.

The incident occurred in an apartment unit on Derech HaHaganah Street in south Tel Aviv, where the victim’s remains were found. Initial reports say the man was stabbed to death.

Emergency first responders declared the man dead at the scene.

Police officers dispatched to the scene gathered evidence for the investigation into the murder.

A thirty-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing.

Both the victim and the suspect currently in custody are foreign nationals residing in south Tel Aviv.