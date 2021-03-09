Yesh Atid MK criticizes Bennett: A little modesty never hurt anyone

MK Orna Barbivay, who was placed in the number 2 spot on Yesh Atid’s Knesset slate, spoke to Radio 103FM on Monday about Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid’s strategy ahead of the upcoming election.

"Lapid has rightly decided not to be drawn into the political fight, in which every politician stands and declares himself Prime Minister, and announces who he will sit with and who he will not sit with. We are not partners to the discourse of incitement. We are dealing with this government's treatment of people in all areas of life," she said.

Barbivay also responded to Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett, who has declared he will not be a part of a coalition headed by Lapid.

"I think it is ridiculous and absurd that someone who has a non-existent party and only 3 seats in the Knesset today, is already crowning himself Prime Minister. A little modesty never hurt anyone," she said.