Deputy Education Minister: We took 'Deal of the Century' off the agenda

Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) reveals in a special video produced by the party how he fought the "dangerous Deal of the Century", as he put it, that was initiated by former US President Donald Trump.

Porush relates in the video that he waged the battle against the relevant political elements at the request of Chabad rabbis.

"I went from one to another and explained what danger there was in the matter. I did it on a mission from United Torah Judaism over the Knesset podium," Porush says in the video.

"Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu understood that he had a problem with us and he abandoned this foolish idea. We caused this issue to come off the agenda," he adds.