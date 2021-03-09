Man dies in fire in Jerusalem apartment

A man in his 60s died in a fire that broke out in an apartment in the Kiryat Hayovel neighborhood of Jerusalem overnight Monday.

Firefighters and rescue forces who arrived at the scene pulled the man from the apartment in critical condition, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Benzi Oring, commander of ZAKA Jerusalem, said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the firefighters fighting the flames. A 60-year-old man who lived alone in the apartment was brought to us. He suffered burns and smoke inhalation, the apartment burned down completely, and an MDA paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances that caused the fire.