CDC releases new guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans

“With today’s initial guidance, it’s important to note that we are focusing on (the) activities ... fully vaccinated people can resume in private settings, such as their homes,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the CDC, said during a news briefing with the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as those who have gotten their final vaccine doses at least two weeks ago.

"Fully vaccinated people can visit with other fully vaccinated people “in small gatherings indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing,” Walensky said.

“So what does this mean? If you and a friend, or you and a family member, are both vaccinated, you can have dinner together (without) wearing masks, without distancing,” she said. “You can visit your grandparents if you have been vaccinated and they have been too.”

She added that fully vaccinated people can also visit unvaccinated people in small indoor gatherings while unmasked “as long as the unvaccinated people are not at high risk for severe COVID-19 disease.”