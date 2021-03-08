Firebomb attack thwarted on Route 60

IDF soldiers identified terrorists throwing Molotov cocktails at Route 60 near the village of al-Khader Monday evening.

Soldiers opened fire and hit two of the terrorists.

An IDF spokesman issued a statement following the incident. "IDF forces recently identified two suspects throwing Molotov cocktails at Israeli vehicles passing on the axis near the village of al-Khader in the area of ​​the Etzion Brigade."

"IDF soldiers operating in the area began a suspicious arrest procedure that included firing at the suspects," the army said.