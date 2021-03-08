250 hours community service, NIS 5,000 for man who wounded girl with mug

The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court imposed 250 hours of public service, a fine of NIS 500 and compensation of NIS 5,000 on a Bnei Brak resident who was accused of throwing a mug at an 11-year-old girl and wounding her in the face. The state has requested a delay in the execution of the sentence.

The incident occurred four years ago. At the time, the girl claimed that the defendant threw the mug at her because he claimed she dressed immodestly. The court, however, refuted her claims and accepted the position of the defendant who claimed to have thrown the cup after she and her friends had made a noise near the synagogue.

It was further determined in the judgment that the throwing of the cup was not directed towards the girl, but that a piece broke off and struck the girl in the face, The verdict was published on Channel 12 News.

"The defendant took full responsibility for the act and expressed sorrow and shame over it," Judge Noa Tavor wrote. "This was not a premeditated act, but the damage done to the minor cannot be ignored. The throwing of the mug is a disproportionate response."

Attorney Omar Ballali, who represented the defendant, responded: “This case began with a great thunderous voice and ended with a weak response. The state agreed with our claims that this was not a serious assault on the girl because she was not modest, despite the girl and her mother's initial claims."

"In practice," Ballali continued, "this is an unfortunate incident that would have been better if it had not happened, but there was no intentional assault. The defendant threw a glass at a group of girls who were making noise outside, in an attempt to make them stop making noise. The punishment imposed by the court is right and just."