Petition: Suspend officer who shot Salomon Teka to death

The Ethiopian Jewish Association of Israel and the Tabaka - Justice and Equality Association for Ethiopians have filed a petition and request for an interim injunction against the continued active service of the police officer accused of negligently causing the death of the late Salomon Taka.

The petition stated that the police initially took the required step and sent the officer on forced leave until the end of the trial against him.

"More than a year ago, at least since the indictment was filed against him, he was suspended from service in any position in the police, after being in house arrest during the interrogation. This decision was made out of normative and public considerations, centered on the public's trust in the police, and the understanding that no backing should be given to a police officer who acted in violation of the law and standing orders, and who was indicted for committing a serious criminal offense in his circumstances."

However, according to the petitioners, they were forced to petition the District Court following the "sudden, unexplained and unreasonable decision of Respondent No. 1, Commissioner of Police of Israel, to terminate Respondent No. 4's forced leave or suspension, while his trial is being conducted and before the court's ruling is given."

The petitioners stated that the fact that the Commissioner's decision to annex the police officer to the fire brigade cannot proceed does not justify his return to the police.

"Respondent 1's decision on the subject of the petition is a decision in which there were serious defects. In the absence of a change of circumstances, there was no room for accepting it. There is an internal contradiction and normative inconsistency. It could cause serious damage to the public's trust in the police, where the best efforts are needed to cure and rehabilitate it," the petition further claims.