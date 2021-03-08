Khan al-Amar residents protest Kraf Adumim pergola

Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich addressed a recent struggle between the residents of Kfar Adumim and the illegal village of Khan al-Amar over a pergola overlooking the Judean desert.
"In Kfar Adumim, they set up an observation pergola over the beautiful view of the Judean Desert. The residents of Khan al-Ahmar do not like the pergola and of course the Civil Administration has already issued a demolition order for the pergola," Smotrich wrote on Facebook.
"Some facts that are important to know: Khan al-Ahmar is sitting in the area of Kfar Adumim and even the Supreme Court recognizes this. The pergola is also the area of Kfar Adumim. They didn't build it in an area they invaded, that's just a fantasy," he said.
"The takeover of Area C by the Arabs, funded by the European Union as well as the military rule of the Civil Administration, is a mark of shame for the State of Israel. The dismantling of the Civil Administration and stopping the rampage in Area C is a national task.
"The public will not forgive if there is someone who gives up the formation of a right-wing government and gives up the opportunity to make the oh-so critical amendments that need to be made in the areas of the settlements and the judiciary," Smotrich concluded.