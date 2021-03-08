Khan al-Amar residents protest Kraf Adumim pergola

Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich addressed a recent struggle between the residents of Kfar Adumim and the illegal village of Khan al-Amar over a pergola overlooking the Judean desert.

"In Kfar Adumim, they set up an observation pergola over the beautiful view of the Judean Desert. The residents of Khan al-Ahmar do not like the pergola and of course the Civil Administration has already issued a demolition order for the pergola," Smotrich wrote on Facebook.

"Some facts that are important to know: Khan al-Ahmar is sitting in the area of ​​Kfar Adumim and even the Supreme Court recognizes this. The pergola is also the area of ​​Kfar Adumim. They didn't build it in an area they invaded, that's just a fantasy," he said.

"The takeover of Area C by the Arabs, funded by the European Union as well as the military rule of the Civil Administration, is a mark of shame for the State of Israel. The dismantling of the Civil Administration and stopping the rampage in Area C is a national task.

"The public will not forgive if there is someone who gives up the formation of a right-wing government and gives up the opportunity to make the oh-so critical amendments that need to be made in the areas of the settlements and the judiciary," Smotrich concluded.