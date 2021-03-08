Vaccinating Palestinian Authority Arabs: 'A shared health and economic interest'

The campaign to vaccinate Palestinian Authority Arabs working in Israel has begun, with vaccination stations set up at various crossings in Judea and Samaria.

The stations began operating Monday morning, staffed by Israeli medical staff and Magen David Adom, together with representatives of the Civil Administration and Crossings Authority.

Beginning on Tuesday, vaccination stations will also operate in Israeli industrial zones in Judea and Samaria.

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major General Kamil Abu Rukun said: "Today we began the campaign to vaccinate Palestinian workers employed in Israel, and I am grateful for that."

"This is a shared health and economic interest, since we live in one epidemiological area, and we all need to take part in the efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus in the region, while ensuring the public health and the functioning of the economy. Only in this way, will we be able to overcome coronavirus and return to normalcy."